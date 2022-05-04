WATCH: Highlights of Riverfest 2022 captured in special video montage

LIMERICK City and County Council has released a 90-second video featuring some of the highlights of Riverfest 2022, which saw more than 100,000 people descend on the city.

From fireworks to the daring zipline over the river Shannon, delicious bbq to checking out what it’s like aboard one of naval ships to the buzz of the Riverfestival Village, or hanging about at bingo with Fidget Feet, there was something for everyone.

Added to the Riverfest mix was the Regeneron Great Limerick Run and Dolans Live at the Castle, and a host of other events making Limerick truly the place to be for the May Bank Holiday weekend.

Commenting on the success of Riverfest, the first since 2019, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler said: “Riverfest showcases Limerick to its fullest and best. There was such a fantastic atmosphere around the city with everyone enjoying themselves. From the Riverfestival Village to the Naval vessel and the water enthusiasts there was just so much happening and plenty of free activities and events to keep all ages happy.”