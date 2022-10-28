WATCH: Tullamore was absolutely hopping to the Wolfe Tones on the first night of the Canal Quarter Festival

Tullamore was absolutely hopping on Thursday night as the Wolfe Tones took to the stage on the first night of the Canal Quarter Festival.
The popular Festival continues tonight and on Saturday and Sunday nights.
Watch the video above and then click on the link to see a huge gallery of pictures from Thursday night
