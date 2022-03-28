Search

30 Mar 2022

Government NatWest stake cut to below half for first time since financial crash

Government NatWest stake cut to below half for first time since financial crash

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Mar 2022 9:25 AM

Nearly a decade and a half since stepping in to save the Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the financial crisis, the Government has ceded control for the first time after selling off a big chunk of shares.

The Treasury said it has sold £1.2 billion worth of shares in NatWest Group – RBS rebranded in 2020 – taking its stake to less than 50%.

Economic secretary to the Treasury John Glen said: “This sale means that the Government is no longer the majority owner of NatWest Group and is therefore an important landmark in our plan to return the bank to the private sector.

“We will continue to prioritise delivering value for money for the taxpayer as we take forward this plan.”

In 2008 the Government started to build a stake in the group following the financial crash which had left it teetering on the brink of collapse.

The initial investment, which saw the Government owning 57% of the bank, was extended a couple of times before peaking at 84% in 2009.

The Treasury has been selling off its stake since 2015, and the latest sale takes its ownership from 50.6% to 48.1%.

NatWest said the latest deal saw it buying 550 million shares at around £2.21 each.

The process of selling off NatWest shares is likely to continue for some time to come, and has already taken considerably longer than the sell-off of Lloyds.

The Government’s stake in Lloyds Bank, which hit more than 43% following the financial crash, was finally totally unwound in 2017. NatWest is far off this level.

The Government was handed its shares in the banks in 2008 after announcing a £37 billion injection of capital into the sector.

Then prime minister Gordon Brown was clear at the time that it was not an attempt to nationalise the banks, but that they would be sold back “at the right time”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media