County Derry business honours local family

A County Derry family, who have experienced a challenging year, have been treated to a special surprise, thanks to a local business.

The McCallion family from Bellaghy were recently gifted a £1,000 hotel voucher and £500 spending money by the Magherafelt branch of Specsavers.

The local family are one of several from across the UK who are being treated by the high street opticians and audiologists.

Christina O’Kane, Operations Manager at Specsavers Magherafelt, nominated the McCallion family having seen the adversity they have experienced.

Christina explained: “In February, Deaglan McCallion attended our store after a negative experience with another opticians.

“Deaglan has Tourette’s, so our manager and optometrist stayed late to ensure a nice quiet experience for him.

“Since then, the family now all attend our store.

“We see the work and passion Brian and Louise, Deaglan’s parents, put in to ensuring he is understood and can thrive in his environment.

"We have also come to learn that the family works tirelessly for a Tourette’s charity that helps Deaglan and have been so impressed by their efforts to raise awareness.”

Louise McCallion said the family were 'completely overwhelmed' by the firm's generous gesture.

“When we got the call I was lost for words; I just broke into tears and was completely overwhelmed! It was completely unexpected, and we could not be more thankful to Aiden and Christina for making our experience at Specsavers so special for Deaglan," she said.

"It was the first time he felt comfortable and calm during his appointment, which never happens. We are so looking forward to our hotel break and cannot thank Specsavers in Magherafelt enough for their kindness and everything they have done for Deaglan.”

Brian O’Kane, Store Director, added: “The past year has been another difficult one for many people and we felt it was important to try and give something back to our customers.

"Many have had a really challenging 12 months and we have seen others devote their time and energy so selflessly to help others in the community and we wanted to recognise that and say thank you.”