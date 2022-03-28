Search

30 Mar 2022

Busy Derry road to undergo lengthy closure from tomorrow

Buncrana road roundabout - being resurfaced.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Mar 2022 2:33 PM

One of Derry's busiest roads is to undergo lengthy closure from tomorrow.

The Buncrana Road will be closed from 7.00pm to 7.00am to April 16 next and from April 25 to May 2.

The closures are to facilitate the resurfacing of the Buncrana/Skeoge Roundabout.

A spokesperson for the Department for Infrastruture said the timing and duration of the closures had been carefully chosen to minimise disruption to the travelling public.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson said the the long-awaited upgrade of A2 Buncrana Road would depend on a number of factors, including a public inquiry.

The spokesperson said: “The A2 Buncrana Road Improvement Scheme is a significant project for the city of Derry and Minister Mallon is committed to ensuring that it is future-proofed and will help stimulate green recovery.

“The objectives of the scheme are to improve transport links, road safety, active and sustainable travel, whilst contributing to the regeneration of the area.

“Officials are continuing to develop the scheme design towards publication of the draft statutory orders during the 2022-2023 financial year.

“The timescales for progressing to procurement and construction will depend upon on a number of factors including the need for a public inquiry, the successful completion of statutory procedures and the availability of funding in future years’ for which budgets have not yet been agreed.”

