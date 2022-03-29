Derry security alert ends as 'nothing untoward' found

A security alert in Campsie on the outskirts of the city has now ended.
The alert followed the discovery of a suspicious object just off the Clooney Road.
Police and Army Technical Officers attended the scene where a suspicious object was examined and declared as 'nothing untoward'.
A PSNI spokesperson said, "Thank you to those who were impacted as we conducted our enquiries. The access road to the Covid test centre has now reopened."
