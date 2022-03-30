Danny Quigley launches charity fund to support mental health services in Derry

Local hero, Danny Quigley, was celebrated last Friday night (March 25) in a special showcase event marking the official launch of a fund named in his honour.

Facilitated by the Bogside & Brandywell Health Forum (BBHF), the ‘Danny Quigley Fund’ will help provide much-needed one to one counselling services for individuals in the North West as a means to improve their mental health and well-being, whilst also aiming to tackle the distressing rate of suicide in the city.

The event also served as an opportunity to reflect and celebrate Danny’s herculean efforts in the summer of last year, when he completed no less than ten ironman triathlons over the space of ten days, propelling the Derryman into the history books and capturing the hearts of many in the North West.

Aisling Hutton, Mental Health practitioner and co-ordinator at the BBHF said that it was important to hold such an event, not just as a celebration for Danny, but to also explain to the public who donated so generously to Danny’s fundraiser just how their money will make a difference to the provision of counselling services.

A transparent breakdown of where the near £110,000 raised by Danny will be used showed that 38 per cent of the money raised will go towards vital 1-1 services for those struggling with their mental health.

Danny also presented ARC Fitness and Belmont Cottages with the first cheques from the DQ Fund to support the work that they do in the city.

Founder of ARC Fitness, Gary Rutherford, and Manager at Belmont Cottages, Seamus Crossan, thanked Danny for the donations and described him as a "legend" and a "true hero."

Gary Rutherford and members of ARC Fitness receiving a donation from the DQ Fund to support their work in the city

Members of Danny’s family, close friends and well-wishers also attended the showcase event which was compered by local personality Micky Doherty with Derry City & Strabane District Council’s Deputy Mayor, Christopher Jackson opening proceedings.

The event, hosted at the Maldron hotel, was sponsored by O’Neills Sportswear, who have also launched a 10in10 jersey, with all profits going to the DQ Fund. The sportswear tops are available for £30.

Danny, who dedicated his achievements to his late father, said: “A year or two ago, I could never have imagined what lay ahead.

"Knowing that last year was the tenth anniversary of my daddy’s passing, all I wanted to do was honour him in a fitting way that could raise some money to help people and hopefully reduce the rate of suicide here.

"Suicide prevention is a topic that is obviously close to my heart, therefore I am really delighted that both the BBHF and I can launch this fund that I hope will help more and more people going forward. Look after each other."

For more information on the Danny Quigley fund visit the Bogside & Brandywell Health at: https://www.bbhealthforum.org/