Petition launched to get former Derry leisure centre redeveloped

A petition has been launched online, calling for the redevelopment of Lisnagelvin Leisure Centre.

The former leisure centre, which closed several years ago, was located at the Richill/Lisnagelvin Road in the Waterside area of the city.

The centre was hugely popular amongst many and continues to hold a special place in the heart of those who frequented the premises.

Kyle Doherty, a local videographer, launched the petition online.

He said: “I call on the Derry City and Strabane District Council to redevelop/open Lisnagelvin Leisure Centre.

“The swimming facilities currently for children are not fit for purpose in both the Foyle Arena and the Complex, children need a place to swim and have fun, and from my experience as a child, Lisnagelvin was the best.

“The demand is there for a child/teenager orientated swimming pool in Derry, it's time to make it happen.”

The petition has been gaining momentum with locals sharing their fond memories.

One commented: “Foyle Arena is not suited for young children. My childhood memories of Lisnagelvin were unreal. I'd love my children to have the same memories.”

Another said: “It is such a shame that a city the size of Derry does not have an indoor watermark. A renovation of this pool would be welcome.”

The site was put on the market in November 2020, with an asking price of £500,000. The site later received offers, however, the sale of the building was abandoned amid legal concerns.

The Lisnagelvin Lesiure Centre site is set to go back into tender shortly.