Search

06 Apr 2022

County Derry business celebrates Ulster in Bloom award

The local bar and restaurant were awarded for a floral presentation.

County Derry business celebrates Ulster in Bloom award

Mid Ulster District Council Deputy Chair, Christine McFlynn, hands the award to Caitríona Friel of Friel's Bar.

Reporter:

Orla Mullan

06 Apr 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

A County Derry business is celebrating this week after winning an accolade at the Translink Ulster in Bloom awards.

Friels Bar and Restaurant in Swatragh took home a Special Award for their floral presentation in 2021.

Across Mid-Ulster, two other awards were presented – Donaghmore received the Best Village award while Caledon was presented with a special prize for its community allotments.

Speaking at the awards presentation, Deputy Chair, Councillor Christine McFlynn congratulated all those who had success.

“A huge congratulations to our ‘in bloom’ winners, Donaghmore, Caledon and Friel’s Bar and Restaurant who created some fabulous floral displays last year,” she said. “I’d also like to congratulate all the local groups who take part and work so hard and with such commitment to create beautiful displays across our towns and villages.

“I really do look forward to seeing them each year and will be keeping an eye out for this year’s creations.”

The Translink Ulster in Bloom Competition is co-ordinated by the Northern Ireland local Government Association (NILGA). 

If you’re interested in getting involved in the Translink Ulster in Bloom 2022 Competition contact NILGA on 028 9079 8972 or email office@nilga.org

 

County Derry scientist takes on six-figure research project

Dr Karla O'Neill will conduct research into angiogenesis.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media