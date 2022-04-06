County Derry business celebrates Ulster in Bloom award

A County Derry business is celebrating this week after winning an accolade at the Translink Ulster in Bloom awards.

Friels Bar and Restaurant in Swatragh took home a Special Award for their floral presentation in 2021.

Across Mid-Ulster, two other awards were presented – Donaghmore received the Best Village award while Caledon was presented with a special prize for its community allotments.

Speaking at the awards presentation, Deputy Chair, Councillor Christine McFlynn congratulated all those who had success.

“A huge congratulations to our ‘in bloom’ winners, Donaghmore, Caledon and Friel’s Bar and Restaurant who created some fabulous floral displays last year,” she said. “I’d also like to congratulate all the local groups who take part and work so hard and with such commitment to create beautiful displays across our towns and villages.

“I really do look forward to seeing them each year and will be keeping an eye out for this year’s creations.”

The Translink Ulster in Bloom Competition is co-ordinated by the Northern Ireland local Government Association (NILGA).

If you’re interested in getting involved in the Translink Ulster in Bloom 2022 Competition contact NILGA on 028 9079 8972 or email office@nilga.org.