Nature knitters needed to help brighten Limavady

Limavady’s community Yarn Bombing project is back for 2022 and is looking to recruit new volunteers to help grow the project which was fantastically received last year when it said a great big thank you to key workers.

Coordinated by the community wing of Stendhal Festival alongside 15 other local community groups, this year’s colourful and creative venture will focus on nature and bringing the beautiful countryside to the heart of Limavady town.

“Let’s Have a Yarn” will once again see the largest cross community group co-operation for any such project in Limavady.

Not only will the project brighten up the town by celebrating and promoting nature, it aims to once again bring people together during difficult times, attract visitors to the local area and give our local economy a boost by bringing something new and exciting to the town centre.

Creative Limavady residents have already been knitting and crocheting a huge variety of items celebrating nature ready for the installation of the project beginning in Limavady, just in time for the start of mental health week on May 9.

Last year many of the 120 yarn-bombers were seen as vulnerable during the pandemic and said that getting involved in the project helped improve their mental health at that time. So the group behind the project felt that it was apt to include mental health awareness in this years’ installation.

Glenda Rolston, Stendhal Community Coordinator said: “We have all come to realise the benefits of our outdoor spaces in recent years, so we decided that we should celebrate our outdoors spaces and natural environment this year by bringing the countryside to the town.

She added: “This project is generated entirely by the local community and has real potential to improve the mental wellbeing of those involved and of local residents who can enjoy the artwork on display. In addition, the project is helping to enhance the appearance of the town and increase community pride.

She concluded: “We are keen to get as many people involved in the project as possible, you don’t need to be affiliated with any of the amazing community groups involved, everyone is welcome to get involved in any way they want.”

Anyone wishing to get involved can join the group on Facebook “Limavady Yarnbombing 2022” or contact Glenda via email at community@

stendhalfestival.com or send a message via the Stendhal Community Facebook page.

Donations of wool are also welcome.