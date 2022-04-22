Search

22 Apr 2022

Derry woman turns hobby and talent into thriving business 

Wildflower Custom Designs has grown from strength to strength over the last five years

Derry woman turns hobby and talent into thriving business 

Jessica McCauley initially started her business as a hobby five years ago

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

22 Apr 2022 6:33 PM

Derry native, Jessica McCauley, has successfully turned her passion into a thriving business all whilst working at Derry's library.

Wildflower custom designs, which specialises in handmade products such as bags and hairpieces, started in August 2017 as a hobby of crafts and crocheting for Jessica and has drastically expanded from there into the successful business she owns today. 

Formerly known as Buttons & Bows, Jessica rebranded in April 2021 to Wildflower Custom Designs as she felt it was a more fitting name due to the bursts of flowers used in her designs and her expanding product base.

Jessica successfully runs her business by herself and has aspirations to make Wildflower her full time job.

"I finish work and can't wait to go home and work again," she said. "It sounds mad but I just love it and love seeing people happy with their orders. Wildflower is my passion project and it never feels like work. 

"I hope one day I can make the leap and open a store front and for this to be my full time job, that is the goal. Wildflower is what I want to do."

Jessica says Wildflower aims to bring everyone's ideas to life and she loves a challenge. 

"I love bringing people's vision to life, I'll put my hand to anything, it is great when people come to me with something you'd never ever think about."

Jessica is also a true believer and advocate for the amazing local support found in Derry.

"I thought COVID would be the end of my little business but Derry is the best for supporting local and thankfully I'm still here and still loving what I do. I am so grateful to everyone, it is great.

"Wildflower is one of the many local businesses involved with Independent Derry, who champion independent businesses of Derry; all cardholders can avail of 10% off all orders. 

"We are also one of the founding members of Derry Business Collective which is a group of small local businesses who share our towns amazing talent through social media with the aim of supporting local.

"I understand the importance of supporting local businesses and would like to thank everyone who has supported and continues to support my business as I couldn’t do what I love everyday without my amazing customers.

"There is so much talent in Derry and it is the best city for supporting local businesses and services."

Wildflower specialises in custom made products, headwear and accessories and resin products. There are also other products and services available including, crochet, gifts, weddings and lots more. 

Just a few of the handmade resin bags available at Wildflower Custom Designs 

Jessica uses her small business to give back locally too as Wildflower is one of the official sponsors for the 4R’s #HomesForAll Project in aid of anyone experiencing homelessness or needing assistance.

Jessica and her business also support the Miss Shining Light Pageant in aid of mental health. 

Jessica continued: "We have had the honour of collaborating with many local businesses and also running fundraisers for charities both local and beyond.

"We will continue to support local and I am so grateful for the local support, it means the world. It means I get to do what I love, everyday."

Wildflower is based online via their website: www. wildflowercustomdesigns.co.uk) or on Instagram via the handle: @wildflower_customdesign.

You can also find Wildflower Custom Designs on Facebook and some of Jessica's products are stocked in the Visit Derry tourist centre. 

