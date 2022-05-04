Protest to take place against massive fuel bill increases

Derry Against Fuel Poverty have urged people to make their voices heard to their new MLAs this weekend.

The group will be holding it's fourth cost of living crisis rally in the city on Saturday, by which time, the identity of Foyle's new MLAs will be known after the Assembly Election.

This rally comes as further electricity hikes have recently been announced by SSE Airtricity and local company Budget Energy with another 16.31 per cent hike from Firmus Gas having kicked in earlier this week.

Spokesperson Sinead Quinn said: “While it is certainly our duty to use our vote to affect positive change and to elect more progressive working class voices to the Stormont Government, once the election is over, we go right back to work, forcing all our elected representatives to come together to find ways to provide already much-delayed relief to the working and non-working poor.

“We believe that our politicians, whilst often well meaning, do not and could not fully understand the extent of this crisis or it's widespread effect on our community.

“If they did, they wouldn't have let things get this far.

“Therefore, it is our job to ensure they are reminded of the harsh realities we face every chance we get.

“We will remain steadfast and strong at the forefront of this issue to focus their minds on the task ahead.

“We believe continuous radical action will be necessary to force government ministers to properly address this crisis.

“We refuse to remain silent in the face of this continuous vicious financial assault on our working and non-working poor.

“We call on the people of this city to continue to support the campaign and join us in Waterloo Place on Saturday at 3pm. All are welcome.”

Shaun Harkin of People Before Profit, who himself is hoping to be one of the five MLAs elected, added his support for the rally.

He added: “Firmus Energy have hiked up their prices again. To say many households in Derry cannot afford this latest increase is a complete understatement.

“The five Executive parties waxed lyrical about the cost of living crisis at the UTV Leaders Debate but they refused to declare a Hardship Emergency in December.

“All five of the Executive parties have continued to cut workers wages during an unprecedented cost of living crisis. That's why nurses are going to foodbanks.

“People Before Profit has repeatedly called on the Executive to impose emergency price caps on energy costs.

“Mainstream parties dismissed this even though big energy companies are raking in huge profits while workers and the least well-off can't make ends meet.

“None of the Executive parties backed People Before Profit's call for Firmus Energy bosses to hand over profits lifted during the cost of living crisis to the Derry and Strabane Council led hardship fund.

“May 5 should be a referendum on the criminal inaction of the Stormont Executive in the face of a hardship emergency across all our communities.”