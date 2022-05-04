Last chance to sign up for Darkness Into Light fundraiser

Pictured showing their support for this year's event, are (l-r) Meabh, Joseph, Amy, and Patrick Finnegan who will be taking part by swimming, cycling, running and walking.
People across County Derry are being encouraged to sign up and take part in this weekend's Darkness Into Light fundraiser.
The annual fundraising event takes place on Saturday, May 7.
You can show your support and help raise vital funds for suicide prevention and bereavement services for 14 local charities by signing up to one of 16 organised walks across the North, including Derry.
Or you can join in by running, biking, hiking, swimming or undertaking your own special challenge.
Sign up today at DarknessIntoLight.com, proudly supported by Electric Ireland, and help support suicide services in your area.
