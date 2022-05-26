Search

26 May 2022

Derry Against Fuel Poverty schedule protest ahead of 27% price hike

Derry Against Fuel Poverty schedule protest ahead of 27% price hike

The protest is in response to the 27 percent hike hitting customer meters tomorrow

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

26 May 2022 7:33 PM

Derry Against Fuel Poverty are set to hold a protest at the offices of Budget Energy in Springtown in Derry on Friday May 27 at 1pm.

The protest is in response to the 27 percent hike hitting customer meters tomorrow (Friday May 27).

Spokesperson, Sinead Quinn, said: "We're absolutely sick of these hikes and can't withstand much more especially with the lack of financial support from the government.

"Thankfully, we're now in early summer when our heat & electricity usage is reduced somewhat but it isn't going to be long until Autumn and who knows how many more hikes we will have been hit with by that time.

"We really need a broad coalition of the willing here in the north to push the governments in Stormont and Westminster to do the right thing by the working class, in work and out of work, and of course, the DUP need to be pushed back in the doors of Stormont sooner rather than later.

"It's only been weeks since MLAs were reelected and we now need to see the same enthusiasm, passion and drive they had during their election campaigns applied to tackling this impasse and this crisis.

"We expect politicians to come together and fight together against any and all obstacles that stand between us and that £420m being allocated to the most in need at this time.

"In the absence of a broad political alliance to tackle this impasse and the cost of living crisis, we will continue to organise protests and rallies in the city to keep our voices heard and to keep hope alive.

"We welcome support from opposition voices and those who believe that poverty - fuel, food, period or otherwise - has no place in the North any longer."

