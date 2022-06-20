Invitation to Colmcille 1500 finale
A souvenir booklet marking the year-long Colmcille 1500 celebrations is being launched by Dr Brian Lacey, historian and Colmcille expert.
Colmcille 1500 was a programme commemorating 1500 years since the birth of the renowned Derry / Donegal saint, known as St Colmcille or St Columba.
The informal event will take place on Monday, June 27, at 2.30pm in the Colmcille Heritage Centre in Gartan, County Donegal.
Dr Lacey also share some reflections of the year as a very fitting wrapping up of Colmcille 1500.
Places are limited so booking is essential. If you are interesting in attending please check availability by emailing: colmcille1500@donegalcoco.ie or phoning Deirdre Harte on (00 353) 087 246 7424.
Colmcille 1500 was jointly delivered by Derry City and Strabane District Council and Donegal County Council, supported by the North West Development Fund as well as a range of other partners and funders.
