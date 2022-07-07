Local businesses proud to be part of Derry Girls tours

Derry Girls may have come to an end after the third series but it continues to live on in the city that inspired it.

Visit Derry has introduced themed tours and food experiences to delight Derry Girls fans as local businesses embrace the legacy of the hit Channel 4 show.

One of the pit stops on the tours is The Yellow Yard, on Derry's Palace Street, which was selected by producers to host filming for a scene in the latest series of Derry Girls.

The independent marketplace sells vintage items from CDs to clothing and every retro item in between.

With its bright yellow walls and quirky exterior, it was the perfect spot for the Derry Girls to try to get their hands on Fat Boy Slim tickets and subsequently send James outside the Yard to fight for them.

Owners, Katie Blue and Ben Allen, were delighted to be asked to host filming for the day and be a part of the set one Friday.

The pair hope that the exposure will help their small business thrive and said having the first Visit Derry tour down to the store was great craic.

Katie said: "When they all first came in, there were a lot of tour guides on the tour which was quite funny, tour guides getting a tour of Derry.

"We were part of the episode with the Fat Boy Slim concert and we still have the posters that were used on set that day so it still looks the part.

"It was a really fun tour. It was really light hearted and you could tell that everyone was having a lot of fun.

"We've made some I'm a Derry Girl badges and there was a real scrum for those. There was a great buzz in the shop having them all in.

"I think it's great that the production team took on board the criticism that so much of the first two seasons were filmed in Belfast instead of Derry.

"They filmed so much in Derry for the last season, they really made the effort to film locations in the city itself and they really went out with a bang. It showcased some of the best parts of the city and we were really delighted to be included.

"It's been great for us and it's a buzz that will hopefully last for many years to come."

Other local businesses included in the food tours are stops at Lizzie O’Farrells, Castle Street Social and Joe Jacksons Ice Cream.

Chief Executive of Visit Derry, Odhran Dunne, said the rich history of the region, the LegenDerry food and drink, friendliness of the people and quality of the places to eat and stay that will have visitors coming back for more to the 400-year-old Walled City.

“As the ‘Home of Derry Girls’ the city had a starring role in the series with creator, Lisa McGee herself describing it as 'another character in the show,'" he said.

"The historic city walls, Bogside area and iconic landmarks such as The Guildhall, Long Tower Church and Free Derry Corner are regularly used as a backdrop to the hit show.

“Our message to visitors is to book a short break to fill the Derry Girls shaped hole in their lives now the final series has ended.

"Become a Derry Girl by following in the footsteps of Erin, Orla, Michelle, Clare and James with an expert local guide; enjoy the food that features in the show and get a selfie at the famous mural. Come as yourself but leave a Derry Girl."

There are a whole host of must-do Derry Girls themed experiences including walking tours, private tours and food tours. You can visit the most famous filming locations in the city, including the Derry Girls mural.

Also, the locations of some of the most hilarious scenes from the television sensation such as Dennis's Wee Shop, Pump Street and many others.

There are also food tours, making your very own cream horn and the chance to take part in a Derry Girls Afternoon Tea. The Afternoon Tea features the cream horn, shared by Granda Joe, a cone of chips in homage to the Chippy fiasco, the famous Derry sausage roll baps, a classic Tayto Cheese & Onion crisp sarnie, as well as a host of local tray bake favourites that would make Ma Mary proud.

For those who enjoy a wee drink, the Walled City Brewery has an array of Derry Girls inspired small batch beers such as ‘Sexy Priest’, ‘Punt Purse’ or ‘Derry Spice’.

Walled City also announced their latest beer after the final Derry Girls episode aired: "Some of our avid followers have noticed we have held off on the beer release of the last Derry Girls episode," they said.

"Following the series phenomenal finish the beer we made felt it wasn't good enough. So we went back to the drawing board, following the success of previous Golden ale brews we wanted to make it better.

"Upgrading the hops, grist and yeast to really give it the gold standard to which the series of Derry girls and our city deserves.

"We are proud to announce our newest beer- "The Agreement" Golden Ale, 4.8%. Honestly this is one of the best beers we've made."

Odhran concluded: “You don’t have to be a fan of the show to fall in love with the city."

For more information on Derry Girls experiences, great places to stay and eat, visitor attractions, latest events and the LegenDerry food and drink, click on www.visitderry.com or call Visit Derry on + 44 (0) 28 7137 7577.