25 Aug 2022

Derry food venue honoured in Best of Ireland 2022

"All we're trying to do is shout local produce to all our visitors and champion local products"

Soda & Starch were also recognised in 2019 for their 'Under the Canopy' dining. Photo credit: Soda & Starch

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

25 Aug 2022 7:33 PM

Derry's Soda & Starch have recently been recognised in Hot Press Magazine's Best of Ireland for 2022. 

The popular food spot, situated in Derry's Craft Village, was also recognised pre Covid in 2019 and landed a spot under best restaurant for their 'Under the Canopy experience.'

Since then, the group has expanded and has opened a bistro, also in the Craft Village.

Hot Press Magazine releases their annual top 250 restaurants across Ireland and publishes their findings. Soda & Starch were once again amongst the best the island has to offer.

Commenting on their recent recognition, owner Raymond Moran said he is extremely happy the team have managed to receive another mention.

"Anything that lists you as the best at anything in the country is an honour," Raymond said.

"To be recognised before the lockdowns and then recognised after, it is a buzz; we must be doing something right.

"Sometimes you have the blinkers on and are just ploughing through the day, so for the staff to get this recognition is nice.

"With the new bistro, we've come in with a new style and everything else so it's a nice wee lift to know we're still doing what we're known for.

"I just want to thank everyone at Soda & Starch, and all our local suppliers for making it all worthwhile. 

"All we're trying to do is shout local produce to all our visitors and champion local products. Derry is so good at supporting local businesses and we love to support local back.

"And a big thank you to Hot Press magazine for including us; hard work does pay off."

News

