25 Sept 2022

Derry man suspended for street fight

derrycourthouse2

Bishop's Street Courthouse

Reporter:

Paddy Leonard

25 Sept 2022 11:33 AM

When police responded to two men fighting in Derry City Centre one of them told them to 'f--k off back to England' the local Magistrate's Court heard today.

Nathan Quinn (31) of Duncreggan Road in Derry admitted charges of disorderly behaviour, obstructing police and assaulting police on July 11 this year.

The court heard that police saw the two men fighting on the Strand Road and broke up the row.

One of the men left the scene but Quinn became abusive and called them 'PSNI scum'.

He refused to provide details of his identity and continually abused officers.

He was arrested and taken to Strand Road and while in the yard he spat at an officer.

Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said the incident in the yard of the police station was 'disgusting'.

He said his client was 'obviously drunk' at the time and regrets his behaviour.

Quinn was sentenced to 4 months suspended for 2 years. 

