11 Nov 2022

UPDATE: Western Trust facilities visiting arrangements changed

Urgent Staff workforce appeal for Altnagelvin Hospital

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Nov 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

Following the Department of Health announcement which outlines the removal of all significant visiting restrictions to hospital and community settings, the Western Trust has updated its visiting arrangements.

The Western Trust explained: “The Trust is allowing two people to attend during visiting times across most adult wards, maternity wards and mental health inpatient wards.

“Individual wards may on occasions recommend that routine visiting arrangements be suspended due to outbreaks and staff will inform patients and their visitors should this occur.”

Adult Ward Arrangements - Two people only may attend for each visiting time. In the event of overcrowding of multiple occupancy areas, visitors may be asked to rotate their visiting times to prevent overcrowding. Times: 3.00pm – 4.00pm / 7pm – 8.30pm 

Maternity Wards (Antenatal and Postnatal) - Two people only may attend twice per day. In the event of overcrowding of multiple occupancy areas, visitors may be asked to rotate their visiting times to prevent overcrowding.  

Mental Health Inpatient Wards - Two people only may attend for each visiting time. In the event of overcrowding of multiple occupancy areas, visitors may be asked to rotate their visiting times to prevent overcrowding. Times: 1.00pm -2.00pm and 7pm - 8.30pm

Arrangement’s for visiting to Childrens’ Wards, Neonatal and ICU please visit: bit.ly/WTCOVIDVisiting

Elective Wards - (Wards 3, 21 and 43) at Altnagelvin Hospital and Elective Ward 9 at South West Acute Hospital will now allow one visitor from two nominated visitors to visit for one hour, once per day for post operation patients only. A time slot will need be arranged directly with the Ward.

Cancer Services - Ward 50 (North West Cancer Centre) at Altnagelvin will now allow for two nominated persons to visit for one hour, once a week. To keep our patients and staff safe from infection risks, virtual visiting remains the preferred option, in order to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread.

The Trust treats the safety of our patients, staff and everyone attending our facilities with the utmost importance and we are therefore emphasising the social responsibility our visitors have by ensuring they please continue with adherence to infection prevention and control measures in our efforts to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 into high risk and vulnerable settings. 

Western Trust ask that:

  • Patients inform nursing staff of their preferred visiting arrangements.
  • Visitors do not visit, if symptomatic even if they test negative for COVID-19. 
  • Visitors adhere to good Infection Prevention and Control practice by wearing Face coverings, and any other necessary PPE, as directed.
  • Visitors wash hands or use the hand sanitiser before and after visiting.
  • Visitors make themselves aware of the risks involved in visiting their loved one, and work with the ward/care staff.
  • Visitors should stay with the person they are visiting throughout the visit, minimising movement around the hospital/care home and maintaining social distancing from other patients/residents and staff to reduce risks of infection spread.

Babies and Children do not routinely visit. Exceptions should be discussed with the nurse in charge.

Emergency Departments - Emergency Departments continue to experience severe congestion at times due to the number of patients attending and those awaiting beds in the hospital. We will prioritise the presence of a visitor or carer to accompany those with additional needs, other visitors may be asked to limit time in the department so we can ensure adequate distancing and space to treat patients.

We would encourage you to keep in contact with your loved ones via Virtual Visiting arrangements. You can continue to arrange a ‘virtual visit’ with your relative or friend on a smartphone or tablet. Our hospitals have access to free Wi-Fi and our staff can help set this up.

