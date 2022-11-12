Grandad Joe will not be far from Shane McEleney's thoughts tomorrow

Shane McEleney’s late grandfather will not be far from his thoughts when he arrives at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday.

John Gallagher took a young Shane and Patrick to the Brandywell 20 years ago and introduced them to some real Derry City legends playing in their prime. Silverware may have been in short supply for the Candystripes back then; it usually is, but in its place are memories and moments which the now 31-year-old Shane will never forget.

Producing a Man of the Match performance in Derry City’s AFAI Cup triumph back in 2012, John was there to see his two grandsons lift the famous trophy. So, if he gets the chance to play in another final, Shane is determined to make his grandfather proud once again.

“It’s been 10 years nearly to the day since the last time we won it and it would be a dream for me to do it again,” he said. “My granda was a season ticket holder and I remember coming here and watching the likes of Liam Coyle whenever I was a youngster and we got to win it in 2012. My granda was still alive then, God rest him, so it was a brilliant day for me and the family. If we could replicate that next Sunday, it would be a dream for us.”

It is all set to be another special day for the McEleney family, who, by now, are surely one of the most successful families in League of Ireland history. The brothers have already won the First Division title, the League Cup and the FAI Cup with their hometown team, and this Sunday gives them a chance to add to that trophies they have won together.

“It would be a dream come true for me and Patrick because we have a special connection because we’re brothers,” he acknowledged.

“Playing with your brother, I think we take it for granted at times. When we think back at the stuff we achieved with Derry, especially when we were young player. I think in the first three seasons, we won three trophies. We have to have full focus now coming into next Sunday. It’s just going to be one of those games where hopefully we can start the game on top and create enough chances.”

Shane was an unused substitute the last time Derry City reached an FAI Cup final, a forgettable occasion at the end of a forgettable year for the centre-half.

Cast aside by Roddy Collins who bizarrely claimed that ‘Shane McEleney is not a defender’, he was in and out of the team, even when the controversial Dubliner lost his job after only 13 games. Shane eventually left the club, moving o St. Patrick’s Athletic before going abroad to play in Canada with Ottawa Fury. He returned to Ireland and took up with Finn Harps, where his displays caught the eye of Ruaidhri Higgins and opened up the oath to a sensational return to his home town team at the age of 31.

It has been a long journey back to the red and white and he has repaid his manager’s faith, featuring in 35 of Derry City’s 42 games this year. He left everything on the field the last time he played in an FAI Cup final, and he will do the same again if given the chance.

“It was a really tense game back in 2012, and if I’m selected this time then hopefully, I can go down and put in the same performance that I did the last time,” he continued. “We know it’s going to be a tough game, but I think we’ve got some players and hopefully they come to the party and hopefully we can get the job done.

“It’s on the day and whoever turns up. It’s one of those where both teams will be up for it. We know Shels are a dogged side and they are well-organised and we haven’t had an easy game against them all season. We know what we’re going up against but form goes out the window on the day. If we go down and we all apply ourselves and we turn up then hopefully we can get the job done.”

Good memories

While Shane isn’t renowned for his goal-scoring ability – his only goal for Derry City came in a League Cup tie against Galway United back in April, 2010, his brother certainly is, with Patrick even scoring a cup winning goal against Cork City four years ago.

“He scored the winner in a cup final before and hopefully he can go down on Sunday and do it again for us,” Shane stated. “He’s a big game player and he’s the club captain so it would be unbelievable to see him lift it.

“He’s been selected as the club captain because he has that bit of drive about him and he gets everyone motivated in the changing room and he doesn’t let anything slip and he keeps the standards high in training, as we all do. Come Sunday, the likes of himself and Michael (Duffy) and our attacking players can come to the fore and produce that quality that we’ll need on the big day.”