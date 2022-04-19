Gardaí eager to establish who damaged traffic cones ahead of event

Traffic cones were damaged
Gardaí are eager to obtain information about the person responsible for driving over traffic cones in the Ballyliffin area, last weekend.
In preparation for the Ballyliffin Coastal Challenge, organisers had placed seventeen traffic cones out along the roads in the area. Unfortunately, in the early hours of Saturday morning of April 16, between midnight and 4am, the cones which were located in the Pollen Bay, were driven over and damaged as a result.
Gardaí are asking anybody with any information in relation to this incident to please contact them in Buncrana on 074 93 20 540.
