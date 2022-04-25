Dumped dead sheep causing a stench near Donegal homes and walking route

The ongoing dumping of dead sheep at the Donegal Town bypass is causing an absolute stench in the area.

It has led to much distress and even health concerns for people who live nearby.

The area where the dead sheep are being thrown over the crash barrier is near a residential area which is accessed via the Old Laghey Road.

Furthermore, this area is popular with walkers and is near a waterway.

One local homeowner said: “I often go out for a walk in the evening and I noticed this smell getting worse and worse.

“I was trying to find out where the smell was coming from and I found a dead sheep. I didn’t think too much of it at first, but then I noticed another one that hadn’t been there before, and over a few weeks a few more appeared.”

There are at least four sheep in varying states of decay on the embankment which descends from the bypass, and is fenced from the back road. It is evident from looking at the animals that some have been lying there for some time, while others are recent.

“The smell is absolutely disgusting,” said the homeowner. “It is really horrible and very distressing, especially for children to see these sheep rotting away on the ground. It is very upsetting.”

Cllr Noel Jordan (SF) brought the matter to the attention of Donegal County Council. He said this was unfortunately not an isolated incident.

“It is absolutely despicable,” he said.

“There is a process for farmers to dispose properly of any animals that have died. It is not acceptable that people could do this - the dumping of animals on the side of the road near people’s homes.

People are out walking and living in that area and they have to put up with the smell. Something is going to have to be done.

“This is happening close to streams and rivers too and unfortunately they can end up in the water.

“There were animals recently washed in at Mountcharles Pier and we have no doubt that they had been dumped.”

Identification tags and colour markings appear to have been removed from the sheep prior to dumping.

Cllr Jordan stressed the need for urgent implementation of legislation on the use of CCTV and other digital detection methods for illegal dumping. The Bill is currently going through the Oireachtas and is expected to be in place in the coming months.