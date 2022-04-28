Search

28 Apr 2022

Almost €30m boost for Donegal home support hours

Announcement welcomed by Minister Charlie McConalogue TD

Almost €30m boost for Donegal home support hours

Cash will support 1,685 Donegal people with home support hours

€29.72m has been announced for Donegal supporting 1,685 Donegal people with home support hours.

The news has been welcomed by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal TD, Charlie McConalogue

The minister said this funding package for home support hours for Donegal people is great news and really important support for an essential service.

"I commend the HSE for working on this package and Minister Mary Butler T.D. for her continued work supporting our older people.”

Funding for 2,303,480 hours across the counties of Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, and Sligo has been allocated by the HSE.

The HSE Home Support Service (formerly called the Home Help Service or Home Care Package Scheme) aims to support older people to remain in their own homes for as long as possible and to support informal carers.

The Home Support Service is available to people aged 65 or over who may need support to continue living at home or to return home following a hospital stay. Sometimes exceptions are made for people younger than 65 who may need support. For example, people with early-onset dementia or a disability.

For more information on Home Care Support go to www.hse.ie

