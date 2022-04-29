Donegal public to seek answers about rising energy costs

As energy costs continue to rise and disquiet over increases grow, members of the public will no doubt take advantage of the opportunity to gather information about Donegal’s energy future, future-proofing the grid in the north-west and details about home energy efficiency upgrades and grants at next week's EirGrid energy citizens roadshow events in Letterkenny and Donegal Town.

EirGrid, the operator and developer of the national electricity grid has confirmed speakers for the event. A large attendance is expected at each event as demand for registration increases.

The events will take place on Wednesday next, May 4 at the Clanree Hotel in Letterkenny and Thursday, May 5 at the Abbey Hotel, Donegal Town. Master of ceremonies for the events is well-known radio presenter, Keith Fletcher.

Speakers include regional coordinator of Sustainable Authority of Ireland (SEAI) for the north-west, Stevie Donnelly, Roger Sweetman, head of sustainable enterprise, Western Development Commission and Ellen Diskin, head of the national network, local connections programme with ESB.

Mary Clyde from Donegal Public Participation Network said this is a wonderful opportunity for communities across the county to get involved in the future of energy in Donegal and hear about microgeneration, opportunities for community ownership and home energy upgrades.

Looking ahead to the events, head of public engagement with EirGrid, Sinead Dooley said they are looking forward to engaging and informative panel discussions at each event.

"With SEAI supporting communities with a range of grants and energy upgrade solutions it will make for an interesting discussion about what can be achieved in the region going forward.

“We’re also very pleased to welcome panellists from the Western Development Commission and ESB. The Western Development Commission does incredible work supporting communities to grow, investing in businesses, and planning for the future of the western region,” said Ms Dooley.

On both evenings there will be information stands showcasing the latest details on home energy efficiency upgrades, retrofitting grants and information about community micro-generation schemes.

To register for a roadshow, visit www.eirgrid.ie/shaping