Over 1,000 take part in first-ever Ballybofey-Stranorlar DIL walk

There was a brilliant turnout in Ballybofey-Stranorlar for the first-ever Darkness Into Light event in the towns.

Well over 1,000 people participated and the impressive gathering made its way from the Finn Valley AC centre through Ard McCool and Main Street, Stranorlar before turning into Drumboe Woods.

They then made their way up through the woods and across the footbridge out to Beechwood Avenue before moving past Jackson's Hotel and the Villa Rose Hotel and around the riverside walk at MacCumhaill Park.

On the last part of this morning's walk over Stranorlar bridge

It was all plain sailing after that - over the bridge and down Railway Road to the Finn Valley centre again for refreshments and a chat.

Many said it was great to catch up with so many people out walking for this very worthy cause. Well done to everyone, particularly the organisers and the stewards who had all everything so well covered.