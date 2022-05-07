Search

07 May 2022

Over 1,000 take part in first-ever Ballybofey-Stranorlar DIL walk

Event an outstanding success

Over 1,000 take part in first-ever Ballybofey-Stranorlar DIL walk

Walkers make their way through Ard McCool, Stranorlar at the start of the walk

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

07 May 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

There was a brilliant turnout in Ballybofey-Stranorlar for the first-ever Darkness Into Light event in the towns.

Well over 1,000 people participated and the impressive gathering made its way from the Finn Valley AC centre through Ard McCool and Main Street, Stranorlar before turning into Drumboe Woods.

They then made their way up through the woods and across the footbridge out to Beechwood Avenue before moving past Jackson's Hotel and the Villa Rose Hotel and around the riverside walk at MacCumhaill Park.

On the last part of this morning's walk over Stranorlar bridge 

It was all plain sailing after that - over the bridge and down Railway Road to the Finn Valley centre again for refreshments and a chat.

Many said it was great to catch up with so many people out walking for this very worthy cause.  Well done to everyone, particularly the organisers and the stewards who had all everything so well covered.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media