Search

26 May 2022

Medical scientists accept Labour Court recommendation to return to WRC

Next week's industrial action suspended to allow for WRC talks

Medical scientists accept Labour Court recommendation to return to WRC

Letterkenny University Hospital

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 May 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Medical scientists, including many who work in Letterkenny University Hospital, have accepted a recommendation from the Labour Court to return to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC), to resolve long-standing recruitment and retention issues in the sector.

Staff at the facility on Kilmacrennan Road were on protest duty several times over the past few weeks to highlight their case.

In accepting the Labour Court’s recommendation, the Medical Laboratory Scientists' Association (MLSA), has suspended plans for three consecutive days of industrial action next week.

After the MLSA and HSE/Department of Health were invited into the Labour Court for exploratory talks yesterday (Wednesday), the court requested that both parties engage further at Workplace Relations Commission for a period of at least three weeks.

The Labour Court has requested notification after that timeframe if an agreement has been reached or not. It has requested that if outstanding issues remain they be referred back to the Court, which has an accepted authority to make a recommendation that is binding for both parties.

Yesterday’s Labour Court talks follow one day of industrial action by medical scientists last week and a further day of action last Tuesday. Planned action for yesterday had been suspended yesterday following an invitation to the Labour Court.

MLSA general secretary, Terry Casey said the union remained committed to resolving severe recruitment and retention issues in the sector and to achieving a sustainable work structure for medical scientists, patients and the Irish health service.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media