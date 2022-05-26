Medical scientists accept Labour Court recommendation to return to WRC

Medical scientists, including many who work in Letterkenny University Hospital, have accepted a recommendation from the Labour Court to return to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC), to resolve long-standing recruitment and retention issues in the sector.

Staff at the facility on Kilmacrennan Road were on protest duty several times over the past few weeks to highlight their case.

In accepting the Labour Court’s recommendation, the Medical Laboratory Scientists' Association (MLSA), has suspended plans for three consecutive days of industrial action next week.

After the MLSA and HSE/Department of Health were invited into the Labour Court for exploratory talks yesterday (Wednesday), the court requested that both parties engage further at Workplace Relations Commission for a period of at least three weeks.

The Labour Court has requested notification after that timeframe if an agreement has been reached or not. It has requested that if outstanding issues remain they be referred back to the Court, which has an accepted authority to make a recommendation that is binding for both parties.

Yesterday’s Labour Court talks follow one day of industrial action by medical scientists last week and a further day of action last Tuesday. Planned action for yesterday had been suspended yesterday following an invitation to the Labour Court.

MLSA general secretary, Terry Casey said the union remained committed to resolving severe recruitment and retention issues in the sector and to achieving a sustainable work structure for medical scientists, patients and the Irish health service.