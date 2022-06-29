Gardaí called in as council meeting adjourned in controversial circumstances

The chamber at Donegal County Council HQ in Lifford
Today's meeting of the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District was adjourned in controversial circumstances.
It is understood an incident took place prior to the usual members' workshop which is held ahead of the actual meeting at the council headquarters in Lifford.
It appears that there were heated exchanges between individuals and gardaí had to be called in as a result.
It is understood municipal district chairman, Cllr Patrick McGowan opened and closed the meeting as per standing orders. A new date is expected to be announced later this afternoon.
