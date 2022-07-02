Cllr says new footpath would help ensure pedestrian safety in Letterkenny

A councillor is hoping that works are being considered on the construction of a footpath from Kernan's shop on lower main street to the Aura Leisure Centre and O'Donnell Park.
Councillor Donal 'Mandy' kelly said he is delighted that €250,000 has been allocated as part of Active Travel for Letterkenny projects.
He said: "Delighted to hear that a design and tender and a consultant is now being sought to hopefully have these works carried out. I will continue to lobby to hopefully have these works carried out in the not so distant future. I believe if this Footpath was put in place on this side of the road it would leave it a lot safer for pedestrian's going to and from the Aura/O'Donnell Park and would also address the safety concerns of the pedestrian crossing at the Aura leisure center."
The councillor put forward a motion at a recent Letterkenny Municipal District meeting wherein he asked what progress had been made to date on the proposed project.
