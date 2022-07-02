Search

03 Jul 2022

Cllr says new footpath would help ensure pedestrian safety in Letterkenny

Footpath from Kernan's shop to the Aura and O'Donnell park under consideration

Cllr says new footpath would help ensure pedestrian safety in Letterkenny

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

02 Jul 2022 4:33 PM

A councillor is hoping that works are being considered on the construction of a footpath from Kernan's shop on lower main street to the Aura Leisure Centre and O'Donnell Park. 

Councillor Donal 'Mandy' kelly said he is delighted that €250,000 has been allocated as part of Active Travel for Letterkenny projects. 

He said: "Delighted to hear that a design and tender and a consultant is now being sought to hopefully have these works carried out. I will continue to lobby to hopefully have these works carried out in the not so distant future. I believe if this Footpath was put in place on this side of the road it would leave it a lot safer for pedestrian's going to and from the Aura/O'Donnell Park and would also address the safety concerns of the pedestrian crossing at the Aura leisure center."

Head of Saolta says rise in Covid numbers may see procedures cancelled

Non-urgent hospital appointments could be cancelled current Covid wave continues to rise

The councillor put forward a motion at a recent Letterkenny Municipal District meeting wherein he asked what progress had been made to date on the proposed project. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media