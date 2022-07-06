Search

06 Jul 2022

Donegal man produced knife during attack at busy forecourt

The man pleaded guilty when he was brought before Letterkenny Circuit Court this week

Letterkenny courthouse

The man appeared at Letterkenny District Court

A Donegal man has pleaded guilty to producing a knife during the course of an assault on a busy Stranorlar forecourt.

Christopher McDaid, a 32-year-old with an address at Hillhead, Castlefin was formally arraigned at Letterkenny Circuit Court this week.

McDaid spoke only to plead guilty to two charges.

McDaid pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to another man on April 24, 2021 at Mace, Stranorlar.

He is further charged with, while committing an offence, namely assault causing harm, that he produced an article capable of inflicting serious injury, namely a knife.

Barrister for McDaid, Mr Peter Nolan, said his client has a history of involvement with the psychiatric service.

Mr Nolan asked the court to seek a report from a mental health support worker. Mr Nolan also asked that the court seek a psychological repot and a probation and welfare report, to include assessment over McDaid’s suitability for community service.

The court heard that McDaid has one previous conviction.

Judge John Aylmer extended legal aid and remanded McDaid on continuing bail. The matter was adjourned to the January sitting of Letterkenny Circuit Court.

