Donegal TD Joe McHugh votes against Mica Bill - Government could lose overall majority

Donegal Fine Gael TD Joe McHugh has voted against the Government in the Dáil during the second stage vote on legislation to provide redress to homeowners affected by defective blocks.
The legislation was passed by 71 votes to 67.
However, the Government will lose its majority in the Dáil if Deputy McHugh loses the party whip.
RTÉ News has reported that it understands that Mr McHugh will resign the party whip later this evening. It says that this would mean that the Government's nailed down numbers would fall to 79, which is one short of a majority.
However, the report adds that Government sources insisted this evening that it still has the support of several independent TDs and it expects Mr McHugh would vote with it on other issues.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.