08 Jul 2022

New Basic Education Coordinator appointed by Donegal ETB

Appointment made to ETB’s Further Education and Training (FET) Service

New Basic Education Coordinator appointed by Donegal ETB

Newly appointed Donegal ETB Basic Education Coordinator, Teresa Kealy

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Jul 2022 8:33 AM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A new Basic Education Coordinator has been appointed by Donegal Education and Training Board (ETB).

Ms Teresa Kealy joins a team of five Adult Literacy Organisers (ALOs) across the county under its Further Education and Training (FET) Service, delivering tuition to adults in literacy, numeracy, digital skills, family learning and English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL).

Originally from Letterkenny, Ms Kealy has previously worked with City of Dublin VEC/ETB in the post-primary and VTOS programmes and with Bank of Ireland Asset Management in Dublin.

On relocating to Donegal, she joined the Learning for Living team as a volunteer tutor followed by a number of roles within Donegal ETB’s FET Service across VTOS, Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL), Quality Assurance and also Finance.

Ms Kealy holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Hons) and a Masters of Business Studies in Finance from University College Dublin. She has also recently been awarded a Level 9 Special Purpose Award in Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL).

Speaking about her new appointment, she said she is really looking forward to working with the Adult Literacy team and the Learning for Living programme which have always been at the forefront in many local and national initiatives.

"I am strongly of the view that literacy, numeracy and digital literacy are so important in all levels of learning and to everyone within our local communities. It is often the initial engagement for many people with the FET Service and I am delighted to be part of a strong team working to provide the necessary support and resources to meet the needs of our students.”

Congratulating Ms Kealy on her appointment, Donegal ETB’s director of Further Education and Training Ciaran O Brien said basic education is an integral part of the Further Education and Training service in Donegal.

"Teresa brings a wealth of experience to the position and I have every confidence that she'll make a significant contribution to the further development of basic education across the county.”

Ms Kealy takes up her appointment this month and is based in the Milford Further Education and Training Centre. She can be contacted at the centre by calling (074) 91 53194 or emailing teresakealy@donegaletb.ie

