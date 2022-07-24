Book of Condolences for Garda Charlie Gallagher opens to public

The death of Garda Charlie Gallagher after an illness bravely borne has been met with much sadness in Donegal and his native Belcruit.
Those wishing to express their sympathy can do so at Donegal Town Garda Station where a book of condolences has been opened.
Funeral Mass takes place on Sunday Sunday afternoon at 2pm in St Mary’s Church, Killymard with removal afterwards for interment in Belcruit Cemetery.
Anyone who wishes to make a donation to the Donegal Hospice in Garda Gallagher's memory is welcome to do so c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.
