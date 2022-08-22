New age groups across Donegal now being offered second Covid-19 booster vaccine

The second booster vaccination against Covid-19 have now been extended to the over 55 age cohort across Donegal from this week.

And over the next number of weeks, additional age groups will be welcomed to receive their vaccine and further pop up clinics across the Donegal area will be held, the HSE said today

A pop-up Covid-19 vaccination clinic at Buncrana running over two days this weekend, as well as the Letterkenny Covid Vaccination Centre (CVC), will be providing the appropriate facilities.

From next week people over 50 can also get their second booster jab.

Shona Gallagher, Acting Vaccination Lead, Community Healthcare Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo said:

“The HSE Covid Vaccination Programme in Donegal continues to provide a vaccination service through the Letterkenny CVC, as well as offering “pop-up” clinics across the Donegal area.

This is in order to increase availability and accessibility of the vaccine. The HSE are encouraging everyone aged over 55 and pregnant women, to get their next booster dose, and advise how being up to date with your Covid vaccination offers ongoing protection against serious illness and an increased immunity against Covid-19 infection.

Over the next number of weeks, additional age cohorts will be welcomed to receive their vaccine and further pop up clinics across the Donegal area will be held.

"People aged 50 – 54 years will be offered their second booster vaccine from next week (29th August) and people with long term health conditions will be offered booster vaccines shortly. Currently, bookings are by appointment only.

Please see in order to book www.hse.ie/book an appointment, and for information on pop-up clinic times and locations; CVC clinic times; and eligible age cohorts within the Donegal area over the coming weeks”

Vaccines available are:

· Dose 1, Dose 2 and First booster vaccines for those aged 12 + years

· Second booster vaccines for those eligible aged 55 + years

· Second booster vaccines for pregnant women who are 16 weeks and over and have not received a booster previously during their current pregnancy.

Pop-up clinics will be held in The Exchange Buncrana, Castle Avenue, Buncrana, F93 FE09 this Friday (August 26) and Saturday (August 27) between 11am to 5.15pm.