23 Aug 2022

Gardaí warn against practice that could put your schoolchild in grave danger

Donegal gardaí issued the warning as parents prepare for the new school year

Siobhan McNamara

23 Aug 2022 1:33 PM

Parents across the county are busy preparing for their children starting school, or returning for a new school year. 

Gardaí in Donegal have issued a warning about a common practice that could in fact be putting school-going children in very serious danger. 

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochana Donegal said: "That time of year is upon us again and we are out and about buying bits and pieces for the return to school in a few weeks time.

"When buying a schoolbag for your child please think twice before having it personalised so that their name is visible.

"A child could automatically presume that anybody who knows their name is not a stranger.

"There are so many choices out there from personalised pencil cases to stickers for books with the child's name added and that is fine as they won't be seen when the child is travelling to and from school."

If parents feel that it is necessary to write their child's name on a schoolbag, they can do so on the inside where the child or teacher can see it, but it won't be visible from the outside. 

