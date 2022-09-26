Council adjourn meeting as mark of respect to the Devenney and Sullivan families

The late Patrick Devenney and his late daughter Margaret Sullivan
A minute's silence was observed before the start of today's Donegal County Council meeting as a mark of respect to the Devenney and Sullivan families who suffered two tragic bereavements last week.
Patrick Devenney and his daughter Margaret Sullivan died within a day of each other. Their joint Funeral Mass took place in Church of All Saints, Newtowncunningham on Saturday and was concelebrated by Fr Pat McHugh.
Cathaoirleach Cllr Liam Blaney said the family had past and current members working for the council. They were also relatives of sitting councillor, Paul Canning.
The meeting also agreed to his request for a ten-minute adjournment. This was proposed by Cllr Ciaran Brogan and seconded by Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly.
