Patsy Connolly's retirement acknowledged at the 2022 Louth Referees Awards

Last week saw the return of the Louth GAA Referees Awards Night held at Byrnes of No. 10, after a long absence due to the pandemic.

Among those honoured was Patsy Connolly, who after 40 years of service has now retired as a referee. The occasion was marked by the Louth County Board as chairman Peter Fitzpatrick presented him with a framed jersey.

Other awards were given out on the night to those who had threw in the ball at the Minor, Junior, Intermediate, Senior and Hurling County Finals, always a significant achievement for any top whistle blower.

However the biggest prize winner on the night was the coveted referee of the Year Award. Our resident photographer Arthur Kinahan was their to capture all the award winners on what was a night to remember. Scroll through the album below to see all of the night's many winners.

