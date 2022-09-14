Tom Kerridge’s harissa-roast pumpkin and feta salad recipe

“Roasting pumpkin or butternut squash brings out all its natural sugars, which is perfect next to the spicy kick from rose harissa and contrasting cooling feta cheese,” says Tom Kerridge.

Plus, the roasted chickpeas and toasted pumpkin seeds provide a delicious, moreish crunch.

Harissa-roast pumpkin and feta salad

Ingredients:

(Serves 2)

500g deseeded pumpkin (or butternut squash), cut into wedges

400g tin chickpeas, rinsed and drained

4tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1tbsp rose harissa

1tsp wholegrain mustard

Juice of ½ lemon

1tbsp white balsamic vinegar

100g baby spinach leaves

100g feta

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2tbsp pumpkin seeds, toasted, to finish

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6.

2. Place the pumpkin (or squash) and chickpeas on a baking tray. Drizzle with one tablespoon of the extra virgin olive oil and the harissa and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Mix well with your hands so that both the pumpkin and chickpeas are coated well. Roast on a high shelf in the oven for 20–25 minutes, or until just tender.

3. Meanwhile, for the dressing, in a medium bowl, mix together the mustard, lemon juice, balsamic vinegar and remaining three tablespoons of olive oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Transfer two tablespoons of the dressing to a small bowl and set aside.

4. Take the tray of pumpkin (or squash) and chickpeas from the oven and set aside to cool slightly.

5. Add the spinach leaves to the dressing in the medium bowl and toss gently to coat. Divide the spinach between two plates.

6. Distribute the roasted pumpkin (or squash) wedges and chickpeas over the spinach and crumble over the feta. Sprinkle with the toasted pumpkin seeds and trickle over the reserved dressing to serve.

Real Life Recipes by Tom Kerridge is published by Bloomsbury Absolute, priced £26. Photography by Cristian Barnett. Available now.