21 Jan 2022

Duncan Ferguson will make changes to the Everton team

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Jan 2022

Everton caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson has promised changes for the visit of Aston Villa as he bids to turn around a run of one win in 13 matches which led to Rafael Benitez’s sacking.

The Scot, in his second temporary spell in charge, has a virtually fully-fit squad to choose from, with Fabian Delph the only short-term absentee.

Fellow midfielder Tom Davies is out until March after a knee operation.

Villa have John McGinn available for their trip to Goodison Park after suspension.

The midfielder sat out Saturday’s 2-2 comeback draw against Manchester United and Lucas Digne makes a swift return to Everton following his move to Villa this month.

Ezri Konsa is a doubt with a hip injury while Trezeguet is on international duty with Egypt and Leon Bailey (hamstring) and Marvelous Nakamba (knee) are out.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Keane, Godfrey, Townsend, Allan, Doucoure, Gray, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Begovic, Kenny, Patterson, Holgate, Mykolenko, Gomes, Gbamin, Gordon, Rondon, El Ghazi.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Steer, Cash, Mings, Konsa, Hause, Targett, Digne, Luiz, Sanson, McGinn, Ramsey, Chukwuemeka, Young, Traore, Buendia, Coutinho, Archer, Ings, Watkins.

