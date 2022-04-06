Search

06 Apr 2022

Calvin Bassey seeks ‘confidence booster’ at Braga after defeat in Old Firm derby

Calvin Bassey seeks ‘confidence booster’ at Braga after defeat in Old Firm derby

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

06 Apr 2022 12:55 PM

Calvin Bassey wants to give Rangers fans some European cheer after experiencing domestic dismay against Celtic at the weekend.

The Light Blues lost 2-1 in the Old Firm derby at Ibrox on Sunday to fall six points behind the Hoops at the top of the cinch Premiership table with just six fixtures remaining and supporters are coming to the terms with the increasingly likely prospect of the title returning to Parkhead.

Ahead of the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie against Braga in Portugal, 22-year-old Gers left-back Bassey outlined his redemption hopes.

He said: “It would mean a lot to put a smile back on their faces.

“They have been with us through the highs and lows of the season and we just want to give them another high tomorrow.

“It would be a confidence booster for us as well. I think it is important for us to go out there and give 110 per cent, nothing less, and try and get a result to put a smile back on the faces of our fans.

“Of course Braga are a good team but we have got this far and we have hopes of getting further.

“We know that they are a good team and we know that we will have to be at our best.

“There is a bit of confidence taken from the games we have had previously against Dortmund and Red Star and what we have had to overcome.

“As someone said before, the character shown from us has been amazing and we will show that same character, that same drive and same passion and hopefully get a result in Portugal.”

It has been a tough few weeks for Bassey, knocked out of the World Cup qualifiers with Nigeria following a 1-1 draw with Ghana before the Old Firm defeat left Rangers’ title hopes up in the air.

However Bassey, a product of the Leicester academy, is enjoying the new challenges and said: “Competitions are always changing. There is a lot of travelling, it is demanding on you physically and mentally but this is the position I have always wanted to be in.

“I have wanted to play week in week out, wanted to play internationals.

“So I can’t get to this stage now and give up or feel sorry for myself. I have just got to take each game as it comes and try and give the best performance I can give no matter where I am playing.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media