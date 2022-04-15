Search

15 Apr 2022

Gary Rowett says point at Preston could be crucial for Millwall

Gary Rowett says point at Preston could be crucial for Millwall

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

15 Apr 2022 7:25 PM

Millwall boss Gary Rowett took the positives from the 1-1 Sky Bet Championship draw at Preston.

The Lions are 10th in the table, three points and four places off the play-offs places, while Preston’s hopes of breaking into the top six are all but over after this Deepdale stalemate.

Millwall defender Murray Wallace scored at both ends, and for Rowett the point is enough to keep his side dreaming of making the play-offs.

He said: “It was important that we didn’t lose the game, and we have had a couple of moments in the second half when we have created a couple of very good chances that could be the difference between winning it.

“In the first half we didn’t put enough energy into the performance. I was really disappointed with our start.

“I don’t suppose a seven-hour coach journey yesterday would have helped but Preston are a good side and you can’t allow them to dictate the game at home because they have had very good home form and they move the ball well.

“I said to the players that if you want to win games like this you have to grab them by the scruff of the neck. That was a little bit disappointing but I thought we grew into the game. Second half we were much better.

“A point is not much good for Preston, but a point for us might be OK if we go and win again on Monday.”

Preston started the stronger and hit the front when Wallace turned the ball into his own net, with the defender making amends quarter of an hour later.

Preston boss Ryan Lowe has set his sights on developing a more ambitious mindset, with his team all but out of contention for the play-offs now.

He said: “We know now that we can get up to the top end of the pitch and it is then about getting that little bit of quality. If we have that quality in front of goal we’d have two, three or four goals.

“The players have been fantastic but it is tough sometimes to adapt. I want them to be braver.

“The back lads in the first half are hitting the ball long and I’m screaming at them to say, ‘play’, we have worked on it all week in training.

“You can beat the press and you can get round it. I have told them I will take responsibility if anything goes wrong with that, because I am the one that is telling them to play.

“So they are developing, they are getting stronger and getting better week in, week out.

“The performance levels have gone through the roof but I don’t just want mediocre, I want a bit more.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media