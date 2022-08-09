Search

10 Aug 2022

Dean Smith pleased with Norwich display after shoot-out win over Birmingham

Dean Smith pleased with Norwich display after shoot-out win over Birmingham

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Aug 2022 11:55 PM

Norwich manager Dean Smith was delighted with the performance of his much-changed side as they beat Birmingham 4-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw at Carrow Road to make progress in the Carabao Cup.

With only Jacob Sorensen playing from the side which drew 1-1 with Wigan in the Championship on Saturday, the Canaries shrugged off the shock of losing a two-goal lead to book their place in the second round, with Josh Sargent slotting home the decisive spot-kick.

Smith said: “Obviously we were disappointed to let them back into the game but I was really pleased with the way we played, especially in the first half.

“We knocked it around really well and fully deserved to be 2-0 up, even though we had to wait for the goals.

“We gave them a sniff in the second half with a poor ball in midfield and then compounding the error by not stopping (Jonathan) Leko’s run and then there was an unfortunate deflection for the equaliser but we kept on trying to win the game right up to the final whistle and I think we deserved to go through.”

Norwich scored twice in first-half stoppage time to seemingly take control, with Danel Sinani opening his account for the club with a close-range header and Sorensen curling one in from 25 yards.

Birmingham produced a spirited response after the break and got one back after 53 minutes when Leko burst through from deep and fired low into the bottom corner.

They were back on level terms 13 minutes from time when Jordan Graham’s corner deflected in off young defender Jonathan Tomkinson, who was making his debut – but Norwich had the final say in the shoot-out as Sam Cosgrove and Leko failed to convert.

Birmingham boss John Eustace felt his young side had given a good account of themselves.

He said: “I am very proud of that performance, there were so many positives to take from the game even though we ended up losing it in the end.

“There were 16, 17 and 18-year-olds making their debut for the club and with some experienced players around them helping them along, they all put in really good performances.

“For us to be successful this season we need all the squad contributing, we need to be hard to play against and have fantastic team spirit.

“I think you saw all of that against a side with a great squad of players who I am sure will be going up again this season.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media