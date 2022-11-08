Search

08 Nov 2022

Football rumours: Chelsea receive boost in pursuit of AC Milan’s Rafael Leao

Football rumours: Chelsea receive boost in pursuit of AC Milan’s Rafael Leao

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Nov 2022 8:55 AM

What the papers say

Chelsea have received a significant boost in their pursuit of Rafael Leao, according to the Daily Mirror. Citing Sky Sports Italy, the Mirror says there have been complications in talks between Leao and his current club AC Milan, opening the window for the London club to swoop in with a potential mammoth offer.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail reports Luton boss Nathan Jones is almost certain to replace Ralph Hasenhuttl as manager at Southampton. Hassenhuttl was fired on Monday after the Saints’ 4-1 home Premier League defeat to Newcastle. Talks with Jones then progressed quickly, with the paper reporting he could be in the dugout for Southampton as early as Saturday’s Premier League game at Liverpool.

However, The Guardian says there is still a chance for Southampton to ultimately go in a different direction, with Brentford boss Thomas Frank and River Plate’s Marcelo Gallardo among the club’s other options.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Cody Gakpo: Website 90min reports the PSV Eindhoven winger was among the players monitored by Premier League scouts during Sunday’s clash with Ajax.

Jonathan David: Everton could face competition from Manchester United and Tottenham for the services of the Lille striker, according to the Liverpool Echo.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media