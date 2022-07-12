Hollywood performance from Haynes youngster

Lady Hollywood produced an oscar-winning performance at Beverley on Tuesday when landing the Racing TV EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes in good style for Alice Haynes.

The daughter of Havana Grey had only opened her account late last month when handing George Boughey’s Mrs U S A a four-and-a-half-length beating at Lingfield and the youngster put that rival firmly in her place again on the Westwood despite having to concede 7lb.

Away well from stall seven, the strong-travelling filly was always prominent and was clear and heading for home before the one-furlong marker as she recorded a three-length verdict over Mrs U S A in second and David O’Meara’s Hilary Needler third, Your Spirit, who was back in third once more.

First runner at @Beverley_Races and a winner! @ahaynesracing strikes with her sole runner on the day as the likeable Lady Hollywood (Havana Grey) follows up under @rowan_49 and @amoracingltd pic.twitter.com/m3S9Gn42zz — Racing TV (@RacingTV) July 12, 2022

“Her work at home is really good so we were slightly frustrated it took until her third start to get her head in front,” said the winning trainer.

“She was unlucky first time and then second time at Nottingham she had a couple of excuses, she got struck into and it was a very hot race.

“She has gone on from her first win and to do it as professionally as she did today, even when drawn out in lane seven, was really good, it was pretty easy work for her. She just keeps on improving and she has a great brain, which really helps.

On future targets Haynes added: “She will be in the Listed race at Naas next week, it’s over five furlongs for fillies only and then there is the St Hugh’s Stakes at Newbury in mid-August. They are the options for her if touch wood she comes out of the race OK.”

Elsewhere on the card only a neck separated the experienced pair of Smart Champion and Red Verdon after two miles of racing in the 136th Year Of The Watt Memorial Handicap. David Simcock’s charge kept on gamely to oblige favourite backers at 9-4 and also land his first victory since February 2020.

There were six winning favourites in total with Princess Naomi (6-4), who comfortably followed up a recent Chelmsford success in the Happy Birthday Kay White Wilcox Nursery Handicap, and Michael and David Easterby’s Shimmering Sands (13-8) in the Hurn Handicap, others to prove popular with the punters on the Westwood.