Search

31 Jul 2022

Breege heading up in trip for next start

Breege heading up in trip for next start

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Jul 2022 4:53 PM

John Quinn thinks a step up in trip could bring about further improvement from his talented filly Breege following her third in the Princess Margaret Keeneland Stakes at Ascot.

The daughter of Starspangledbanner beat the subsequent scorer and Woodcote Stakes third Commander Straker five and a half lengths at Wetherby on debut and was not disgraced when second behind Rousing Encore in a trappy four-runner affair at Pontefract on her second start.

Having skipped Royal Ascot, the youngster was given her chance to shine in Berkshire when tried in Group Three company most recently, and she acquitted herself well to make the podium behind the winner Lezoo and runner-up Kinta.

She hit the line strong in that six-furlong contest which has convinced her handler to now test her stamina reserves over seven furlongs for her next start, which will be at Group level once again and likely to be in either France or Ireland.

“She ran really well at Ascot and I’m looking forward to stepping her up in trip,” said Quinn.

“She’s in the Moyglare Stud Stakes (Curragh, September 11) and there’s a Group Three at Deauville for two-year-old fillies only in August she could run in.

“There aren’t any set plans, but she’ll step up in trip and we really like her, she’s a good filly.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media