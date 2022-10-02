Blue Rose Cen blossoms in Boussac for Christopher Head

Blue Rose Cen was an impressive winner of the Group One Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac at ParisLongchamp.
Trained by Christopher Head and ridden by Aurelien Lemaitre, the Group One event for juvenile fillies was run at a decent clip for the testing conditions at the Paris track, and having travelled powerfully in third early on in the two-turn event, she shot clear at the cutaway.
Jim Bolger’s Gan Teorainn ran a huge race to stay on nicely to grab second, despite having no chance with the winner.
Aidan O’Brien’s Never Ending Story, who had suffered trouble in running when fourth in the Moyglare, again did not have the best of luck, with Ryan Moore having to extract the filly from a pocket before making her challenge. She quickened nicely when seeing daylight, but having looked set for second, was eventually pipped and settled for third.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.