Search

20 Oct 2022

‘All systems go’ – Hills has Breeders’ Cup target for Pogo

‘All systems go’ – Hills has Breeders’ Cup target for Pogo

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Oct 2022 11:48 AM

Charles Hills is planning to give Pogo a crack at Grade One company in the Breeders’ Cup Mile.

The six-year-old is one of the most popular and consistent horses in training and has won three of six starts this term, having been exclusively campaigned over seven furlongs.

A runner in Bahrain and Dubai over the winter, he returned to Britain to pick up a pair of Group Three prizes at Haydock and Newmarket.

On his penultimate start, Pogo chased home subsequent Prix de la Foret and British Champions Sprint winner Kinross in the City of York, before gaining the first Group Two win of his career when taking the Challenge Stakes at Newmarket earlier this month.

Hills says a trip to Keeneland for the Breeders’ Cup Mile is now on the cards for the Gary and Linnet Woodward-owned horse, who has won eight of his 36 starts and finished in the frame on another 12 occasions.

The Lambourn handler said: “It is all systems go at the moment. We are not sure whether we will 100 per cent get in, but we will know more next week. If he does, the plan is to go.

“He seems in good form and he is nice and fresh for this time of year.”

Despite running over seven furlongs this term, the small, tight track at Keeneland looks sure to suit his running style over an extra furlong.

Hills added: “He ran well at Newmarket and that form behind Kinross is looking better after he won again on Saturday.

“I think that mile on the turn at that track will be brilliant for him.”

“James Doyle has been booked to ride.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media