Trip strikes Melbourne Cup Gold for Zahra

Mark Zahra produced Gold Trip with a perfectly-timed challenge to lift the Lexus Melbourne Cup at Flemington.

Trained by Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, Gold Trip was the top weight in the two-mile contest with James Ferguson’s British raider Deauville Legend widely expected to play a major role in the Group One.

Kerrin McEvoy settled Deauville Legend in the pack through the early stages, with fellow British runner Without A Fight struggling to find early cover from a wide draw as Smokin’ Romans took an early lead.

What a race! GOLD TRIP wins the 2022 Lexus Melbourne Cup 🏆 @cmaherracing pic.twitter.com/4qJa2gZbpi — Racing.com (@Racing) November 1, 2022

It was 2020 Derby hero Serpentine, now trained by Robert Hickmott, who grabbed control after a couple of furlongs, lobbing along nicely as he chased a first Australian success.

He dropped away as Knights Order went for home well before the turn, with Deauville Legend seemingly perfectly placed at the top of the straight.

Kerrin McEvoy went for home two furlongs out on the British challenger, but Zahra was just getting into top gear on Gold Trip, sweeping past Deauville Legend with over a furlong to run before staying on strongly to repel the late thrust of another ex-British runner in Emissary.

The winner’s stablemate High Emocean grabbed third, just ahead of Deauville Legend with Without A Fight coming home unplaced.