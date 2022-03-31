Search

31 Mar 2022

Concerns raised over proposed cross border travel rules

Donegal Sinn Fein TD urges Government for clarity on UK's electronic travel authorisation scheme

Inishowen Derry border

Concerns have been raised over proposed cross border travel rules

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Mar 2022 1:33 PM

Clarity is being sought from the Minister for Foreign Affairs in relation to the UK's decision to impose an electronic travel authorisation scheme preventing the free travel of people across the border.

Raising the matter with the Minister in the Dáil, Donegal Sinn Fein TD Padraig Mac Lochlainn said: "Minister, it will be no surprise to you that it is Donegal TDs raising this issue. It is a particular issue for our county. 

"How are we supposed to attract investment into what are called the gateways of Derry and Letterkenny where literally thousands of people travel across what is thankfully a seamless border everyday for work and education. That's how our border region functions. 

"This is an attack by a Tory government who has no thought or regard for our border communities and who has acted recklessly since the Brexit vote in 2016. 

"What we are asking you to do is to firmly stand up for the interests of over 600,000 people who work, pay taxes, live in our communities and contribute to our country." 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media