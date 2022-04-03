Search

03 Apr 2022

Inishowen boxers toast wins at North West Zones finals

The winners advance to next weekend's Ulster finals in Newry

St Bridget's Clonmany boxers Conan Kearney and Ronan Grant

Chris McNulty

03 Apr 2022 7:33 PM

Five Donegal boxers recorded final wins at the North West Zone Championship finals on Sunday afternoon.

There was final joy for Oisin Bradley, Ronan Grant, Conan Kearney Sean Doohan and Eddie McBride

Letterkenny Boxing Club’s Bradley, St Bridget’s Clonmany representatives Grant and Kearney and Dunfanaghy BC punchers Doohan and McBride were victorious in the ring,

The winners from these Championships, for boxers aged 11, 12 and 13, advance to next Sunday’s Ulster finals at St John Bosco in Newry.

Sunday’s action was at Rochester’s BC in Derry.

Bradley stopped Sam King from Star of the Sea in the Boy 3 68kgs final. With Bradley firmly on top, the referee stepped in in the second round.

In the Boy 3 59kgs final, Kearney had a fine unanimous decision win against Bobby McCarthy from Churchlands.

Doohan made a swift dispatch of Convoy’s Logan McClintock. Doohan ended the contest in the opening round of the Boy 2 59kgs final.

Grant took a 4-1 decision in the Boy 3 52kgs final against Dungloe’s Leo O’Donnell.

McBride claimed the Boy 1 50kgs title with a 4-1 split decision over Andrew McLaughlin from Illies Golden Gloves.

Skerries’ Shaun Hughes overcame Owen McDonagh of Dunfanaghy via a slender 3-2 split in the Boy 1 46kgs final.

There will be five further finals held on Tuesday night including two all-Donegal clashes.

Fintan Robinson (St Bridget’s, Clonmany) and David Tennyson (Dungloe) meet at Boy 3 50kgs while the Boy 2 37kgs final sees Dunree’s Gareth Doyle face Hudie Coyle of Dunfanaghy.

Twin Towns’ Caden Keenan takes on Oakleaf man Josh Cairns in the Boy 1 37kgs final while Leigh McGlinchey, another Twin Towns boxer, is up against Churchlands’ Travis McKeown in the Boy 3 43kgs final.

Next Sunday’s Ulster finals glove off at 12 noon with the weigh in from 9-10am.


Walkovers (Donegal boxers listed): Boy 1 31kgs, Colm Callaghan (Carndonagh); Boy 1 43kgs, Gavin McDaid (Illies Golden Gloves); Boy 1 44.5kgs, Oisin O’Donnell (Convoy); Boy 1 54kgs, Eoghain McCallion (Illies Golden Gloves); Boy 2 31kgs, Taylor Parke (Raphoe); Boy 2 38.5kgs, Hugh Duffy (Illies Golden Gloves); Boy 2 50kgs, Brian Anderson (Twin Towns); Boy 2 54kgs, Eunan Friel (Twin Towns); Boy 2 68kgs, Patrick Doherty (Illies Golden Gloves); Boy 2 72kgs, Harry Cunningham (Carndonagh); Boy 3 41.5kgs, Cahir Conneely (Twin Towns); Boy 3 65kgs, Jack Boyle (Dunfanaghy); Girl 1 46kgs, Ava Clarke (Carndonagh); Girl 2 43kgs, Molly Lafferty (Twin Towns); Girl 2 57kgs, Alesha Mullis-Boyle (Dungloe); Girl 3 50kgs, Kerry Browne (Convoy).

News

