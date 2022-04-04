Callum Morris off to a flyer in Mountain Bike series

The 2022 race season got off to a flyer for Inishowen’s Callum Morris at the first round of the Irish Mountain Bike series.

The venue in Rostrevor, County Down has been worked on in recent months to provide the riders with an improved track.

Cold, but dry sunny conditions all weekend provided a great atmosphere throughout the race village.

Morris, 15, now in his third season with the Vitus First Tracks Race Division team spent Saturday morning’s practice fine tuning the set up on his new 2022 Vitus Dominer, steadily building up his pace before the seeding run in the afternoon.

Morris produced a steady fault free run that gave him the fastest time in the youth category ahead of Sunday’s race.

After a few more practice runs on Sunday morning Callum was fully prepped for his race run, not only determined to post fastest time in his category but looking for a good overall position.

He pushed hard on the steep technical track breaking the timing beam at two minutes and 24 seconds, winning the youth category and a brilliant ninth overall out of over 250 riders.

Next up is Gortin Glen Forest park for the first enduro race of the year then a trip to Wales for round 1 of the British downhill championship.